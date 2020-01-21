Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Officials at the Denver International Airport say the airport has not been identified as a “monitored airport” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This surrounds a potentially deadly virus circulating in China.
Airports have been checking passengers from China for signs of the so-called coronavirus. About 300 people who had been in China have been infected; six have died.
One man in Seattle has been confirmed to have the virus. Washington state officials say the man is not considered a threat to the public.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is aware of the virus.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. The origin of this virus seems to be linked to Hua Nan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, a large seafood and animal market in the city.
“This surrounds [sic] a potentially deadly virus circulating in China.” — you need help writing coherent articles.