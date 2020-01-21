BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Video appears to show a person walking a tight rope, or slacklining, between two of the Flatirons in Boulder. Jennifer Oliver posted the video on Sunday.
“So this guy was walking a tight rope across 2 peaks in Boulder,” Oliver wrote on Facebook. “CRAZY!!!”
Oliver said the person did have a safety rope — “thankfully since he actually fell off once!!”
CBS4 reached out to Phil Yates, with Boulder Open Space, who reviewed the video to determine if the person violated any laws or regulations.
Yates said it does appear to be Boulder open space property, but he couldn’t immediately confirm that.
Yates said slacklining is prohibited if it is attached to trees, damages property or endangers the public. He encouraged people to “know their limits” and review city limitations before attempting anything like this.
He also told CBS4 that people who enjoy this type of activity need to be careful to avoid rock climbers and “recognize their impact to others.”