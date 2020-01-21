  • CBS4On Air

Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife


(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Wildlife issued a warning to anglers about buying fishing licenses on fraudulent websites. CPW was alerted to a website selling fake licenses.

(credit: CBS)

They say aside from such sites selling the fake licenses, the perpetrators usually significantly mark up the price.

“Sites have sold a resident Colorado fishing license for as much as $134, which is nearly $100 more than a valid resident license actually costs,” CPW said in a news release.

Moreso, those fraudulent sites could sell personal information gained by the angler.

The 2020 13-month fishing license will be available starting March 1 on cpwshop.com, at a CPW park or office, or from an authorized Colorado sales agent in person.

