Comments
(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Wildlife issued a warning to anglers about buying fishing licenses on fraudulent websites. CPW was alerted to a website selling fake licenses.
(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Wildlife issued a warning to anglers about buying fishing licenses on fraudulent websites. CPW was alerted to a website selling fake licenses.
They say aside from such sites selling the fake licenses, the perpetrators usually significantly mark up the price.
“Sites have sold a resident Colorado fishing license for as much as $134, which is nearly $100 more than a valid resident license actually costs,” CPW said in a news release.
Moreso, those fraudulent sites could sell personal information gained by the angler.
The 2020 13-month fishing license will be available starting March 1 on cpwshop.com, at a CPW park or office, or from an authorized Colorado sales agent in person.