Filed Under:Avon News, Cole Greenfield, Eagle County News

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The body of a man was found while crews were searching for missing man Cole Greenfield in Avon. Searchers found the body between Highway 6 and the connector bike path between the west end of the Elk Lot and Prater Road.

Cole Greenfield

Cole Greenfield (credit: Eagle County)

The Avon Police Department and the Eagle County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death and have not yet positively identified the man.

Search crews have been looking for Greenfield who was last seen leaving a bar in Avon about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

