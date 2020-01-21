COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers freed a buck that became tangled in a hammock in Colorado Springs. Officers are urging homeowners to take down hammocks, sports nets and other decorations that can trap wildlife.
Watch as @COParksWildlife officers use a stun gun to briefly immobilize a buck trapped in a hammock in #ColoradoSprings. Tranquilizers take time to wear off & can kill a stressed animal. Stunning it 15-20 seconds lets us safely free it. The deer quickly recovered & ran off. pic.twitter.com/Ta44DF3Wlk
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 21, 2020
The buck was stunned for about 15-20 seconds while officers freed it from the hammock. The wildlife officer was able to quickly cut away the hammock, releasing the buck.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, tranquilizers can take time to wear off and can kill a stressed animal.
The deer quickly recovered and ran away.