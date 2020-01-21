  • CBS4On Air

Colorado News, Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers freed a buck that became tangled in a hammock in Colorado Springs. Officers are urging homeowners to take down hammocks, sports nets and other decorations that can trap wildlife.

The buck was stunned for about 15-20 seconds while officers freed it from the hammock. The wildlife officer was able to quickly cut away the hammock, releasing the buck.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, tranquilizers can take time to wear off and can kill a stressed animal.

The deer quickly recovered and ran away.

