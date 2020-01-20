(HOODLINE) – Craving bubble tea? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest bubble tea outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when boba urges strike.
In the Aurora area, consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to rise the most in February, and second most in January, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Total affected businesses at Aurora-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 3% in January over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 8% in February.
TBaar
Topping the list is a location of the TBaar chain. Settled at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 123A, in Aurora Hills, the joint to score desserts, boba tea, juices and smoothies is the highest-rated destination for bubble tea in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.
Happy Tea
Next up is Happy Tea, situated at 2790 S. Havana St., Suite U. With four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the cafe known for its waffles, juices, smoothies and bubble tea has proven to be a local favorite.
Wonder Tea
Finally, Aurora Hills’ Wonder Tea, located at 12303 E. Mississippi Ave., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the shop that serves coffee, juices, smoothies and bubble tea four stars out of 81 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.