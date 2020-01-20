Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The 46th annual Cowboy Downhill at Steamboat Resort featured plenty of great wipe outs, smiles and spectacular jumps. On Monday more than 100 professional rodeo cowboys showed off their skills on skis.
Sponsored by Bud Light, the Cowboy Downhill is always scheduled to coincide with the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
The event started more than 40 years ago when Olympic skier Billy Kidd invited a few of the ProRodeo starts to Steamboat for a day of skiing.
The Cowboy Downhill has since become one of the most popular events in Steamboat’s Gondola Square.
Monday’s event featured a 4H petting zoo, roping clinic and an appearance by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.