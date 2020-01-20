



– Nearly 6,000 people are experiencing homelessness in the Denver Metro Area, CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth this winter.

“I know that if something were to happen to me, I have a lot of safety nets that can catch me. And some people don’t have those safety nets, and so Denver Rescue Mission is a safety net for some of those people,” said Deb Butte, Director of Diversion and Intake.

The Denver Rescue Mission served nearly 800,000 meals and provided 415,000 nights of shelter last year.

“So we always have beds available, and we always make a point to get everybody in, if someone’s wanting to get inside,” Butte explained.

The Denver Rescue Mission has room for about 1,000 people a night. Those who stay at the Mission get a meal, a blanket, access to clean restrooms, and a bunk for the night. A $10 donation pays for one night of shelter, and three meals for one of the Mission’s clients.

“For the people in our city to realize that there are some people that are really struggling, and to act by way of small contributions or just simple things like hand warmers, hats, scarves, coats, backpacks,” Butte said.

Butte told CBS4 that larger size donations are in particular need. Every person who comes to the Denver Rescue Mission meets with an intake worker to learn about services available at the Mission and in the community.

The Next Step program offers a 50-day stay in the Mission’s downtown shelter, and case management services.

“They’re then given sort of a Step 1, Step 2… this is what I would do first, this is what I would do second, and here’s how to do it. And then advocacy in the community,” Butte told CBS4.

The Rescue Mission has just started a Peer Navigator program, which pairs staff members who’ve experienced homelessness with clients who are currently experiencing homelessness as a resource.

“It’s been great. We’ve seen a lot of success, and we’ve seen even the peer navigators start the conversation and the move people into Next Step,’ Butte explained.

The New Life program is a longer, rehabilitation program that moves clients into the workforce. And the STAR program is a transitional housing program that offers case management to people who are working toward permanent housing.

“As you’re figuring out what you need to do next, let us and our programs and our staff come along side you, but we have the basic needs covered for you while you’re trying to figure that out,” Butte said.

You can support the Denver Rescue Mission by making a donation to the Spread the Warmth campaign. You can text “WARMTH” to X24365 to make a donation.