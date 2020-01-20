Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials voted to open a small triangle of land above Aspen for mountain lion hunting. The Aspen Journal reports this expansion is meant to keep the cats away from towns.
In the Roaring Fork River Valley there are currently four hunting units. Now that all four allow hunting, the combined quota will be up to seven lions.
This will take affect next season, which is between November to the end of March.