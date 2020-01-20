



The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office planned to release 21 inmates early due to budget concerns on Sunday. The early releases are part of a jail population management plan which went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year.

Officials says $5.5 million in budget cuts prompted the plan. The sheriff’s office also closed a floor of the jail to reduce staffing levels, as part of the directive.

The jail also now has a 1,148 bed capacity compared to a previous 1,392 capacity.

“I am confident that based upon where the jail count is this evening, that we will face the same possibility tomorrow or Tuesday,” said Sheriff Jeff Shrader.

On Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office released a list of the 21 inmates and their charges. All had served between 87% and 99% of their sentences.

Charges of the inmates who were granted an early release included possession of a controlled substance, DUI, reckless driving, motor vehicle theft, and more. Shrader said several early releases concerned him, including an individual serving time for a DUI, who had three prior offenses.

Shrader says the early release “undermines the authority of the judges and the authority of the court. Releasing inmates early, before they have completed their full sentence, is also not the message we want to send to criminals. Unfortunately, it is the action we have to take to meet the budgetary constraints we are currently faced with, and to maintain a safe environment for those who are incarcerated and our employees who work in the jail.”

To maintain population levels below the newly established capacity, jail officials will review the inmate count every morning and decide what measures need to be taken.

When the population exceeds the capacity by 2%, officials will call for “enhanced arrest standards.” The decision would direct law enforcement agents to only take people to the jail for higher felony offenses and charges that require an advisement under the Victim’s Rights Act.

“I don’t like it when we’re going to have to get to the second phase and, based on numbers, I’m certain we’re going to have to be there probably by the spring,” the sheriff said.

Shrader said he does anticipate more budget cuts next year, but he is currently working with county leaders. If more cuts happen, the next step could be to close more floors at the jail and decrease capacity even more, the sheriff said on Sunday.