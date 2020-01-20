DENVER (CBS4) – A deputy with the Denver Sheriff’s Department is accused of aggressive driving after he was caught speeding on Interstate 25 near Monument, through the South Gap Project. Colorado State Patrol responded on Jan. 16.
Witnesses reported two northbound vehicles, a red Chevrolet truck and a silver van, apparently racing and weaving in and out of traffic.
Aircraft pilots with CSP found the vehicles and tracked them until state police caught them on the ground.
The sheriff’s department says the van was, in fact, a prisoner transport van with three prisoners and another deputy inside. It was being driven by Deputy James Grimes.
CSP says Grimes was driving more than 100 mph.
After stopping the van, CSP allowed the van to continue to take the prisoners to their destination.
Grimes was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and speeding in a construction zone.
The other driver, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Franklin, was arrested and charged with DUI, speeding in a construction zone and reckless driving.
The Denver Sheriff’s Department issued this statement:
“Both deputies were immediately reassigned and the driver then placed on administrative leave. Due to the ongoing criminal process and subsequent internal investigation, we are not able to provide additional information at this time.”