DENVER (CBS4) — There is a new little ball of fluff at the Denver Zoo — and it is a Humboldt penguin, born to parents Alex and Besos!
“Recently, Alex and Besos, two of our Humboldt penguins welcomed a new chick into the world,” zoo officials announced. Officials say penguins pair for life.
“You might not know this, but we use synthetic nesting materials to mimic the type of spaces penguins seek out in the wild for rearing their own chicks, with the added bonus of making them easy to clean and sanitize,” officials said.