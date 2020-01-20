(CBS4) — Results of a study released Monday by LendingTree.com rank Denver as one of the best areas in the country to financially recover from divorce.
The study analyzed census data to rate how divorced residents between 35 and 64 years of age were fairing in the 50 largest metropolitan cities.
The results imply that divorcees’ financial health plays a role in their emotional health, and improves their prospects for dating and new marriages.
Denver tied for fourth with Pittsburgh. Minneapolis scored best, followed by Milwaukee and Detroit.
New York City ranked last. “The Big Apple was brought down by its low scores for economic outcomes and dating pool prospects,” the study stated.
Denver, incidentally, had the highest balance (most equally split population) of single men and single women.
The study compared median incomes, home ownership, and rent costs between married and divorced residents, then factored in dating pool and remarriage information.
Interestingly, the same four cities with highest dating prospects among the Top 10 – Denver, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and Kansas City – also showed the highest percentages of people divorced three or more times.