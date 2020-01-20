DENVER (CBS4)– Tens of thousands of Coloradans are expected to march through Denver Monday morning to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the 35th annual Marade. It’s one of the largest celebrations in the nation.
Dr. King was an equal rights activist and Christian minister who had a dream of an America without discrimination and segregation. He led the civil rights movement from 1955, up until his assassination in Memphis in 1968 when he was 39 years old.
This year’s theme is “Renewed Dedication to Humanity” and the Marade will be emceed by two Colorado students. The Marade will start at City Park with an opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
An estimated 50,000 to 75,000 people are expected to attend.
On Monday, organizers talked about this year’s theme, “It represents what Colorado has always been about. We’re a mile high closer to heaven and a mile high above everybody else in civil rights and struggle.”
The annual event has filled Denver’s streets since the 1980s.
Additional MLK Day Events:
- At 11 a.m., Colorado State University is hosting a “day of service.”
- A “March For Peace” starts at 11 a.m. at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette
- At noon, there’s a Black Leadership Summit at Manual High School in Denver
- At 1 p.m., the “Get to Cleanin'” community project will start, where volunteers remove litter from the Marade route.