



— The year was 1965. Thousands marched from Selma to Montgomery Alabama for civil rights. Among them was Shelly Steinhauser from Denver.

“The hate stares were something I had never had experienced before,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. Steinhauser finally made it to the capitol in Montgomery with the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

It was just days earlier the infamous scene took place at the Pettus bridge in Selma, with demonstrators physically mowed down charging law enforcement officers. One person died.

But the marchers started again a few days later, with Rev. King leading the way. Steinhauser recalls his meeting with King.

“He was very very humble man thanked us for being there to lend our support.”

Steinhauser said he walked with a nun on one side and a rabbi on the other.

Now, 55 years later, he marched again, this time on East Colfax Avenue in Denver — with thousands of others, honoring the memory of Dr. King.

“I like to walk the walk and not just to talk the talk,” Steinhauser said as he marched with a sign that read “Love is greater than hate.”

He was joined by other members of the Anti-Defamation League he once headed here in the Mountain States Region.

The day before the observance of Dr. King’s birthday this year, Steinhauser was honored by the Greater Denver Ministerial alliance.

“Being acknowledged that way by African-American community leadership means a great deal to me,” he said.

In his acknowledgement of the humanitarian award Steinhauser stated, “In the face of what we are experiencing, clearly we need to stand tall and stand together against hatred, for hatred knows no color, no politics, no class, no language.”

As he marched to Civic Center Park, this 89-year-old man made it clear he is not done.

“To me it’s nourishing, at this stage in my life, to see the struggle continue this way.”

From Alabama to Colorado, Steinhauser has marched in the name of equality.