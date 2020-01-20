



DENVER (CBS4) –

Colorado’s weather will be mostly sunny and dry statewide for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Temperatures will also be somewhat warmer in many areas including the Denver metro area where highs will reach the lower 50s.

For the 35th Annual Marade (march and parade) starting at City Park Monday morning, temperatures will start in the 30s and finish in the 40s. Skies will be almost crystal clear.

Elsewhere temperatures will reach the 30s and 40s for most mountain towns. Mountain valleys like Middle Park and South Park will stay colder. High temperatrues will reach the 30s in Steamboat Springs where the 46th Annual Cowboy Downhill starts at 1 p.m.

A few small storm systems will pass over Colorado on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday bringing periods of light snow to the mountains. The snow will start for mountain area mainly west of Summit County by early Tuesday morning and then gradually spread east through the high country during the day on Tuesday.

All snow will stop short of the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas until Wednesday evening when a few flurries could reach lower elevations. Meanwhile, there will certainly be enough snow to shovel in the mountains but not enough to cause serious travel issues. Total accumulation for most mountain towns will average 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts. Ski areas will see similar amounts.

For the end of the week, a ridge of high pressure will build over Colorado allowing for dry weather statewide from Friday through the weekend.