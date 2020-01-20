DENVER (CBS4) — Thousands attended Denver’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Marade Monday, but two organizations encouraged people to shift their attention to another gathering. Colorado Poor People’s Campaign and Black Lives Matter 5280 honored King’s legacy during a separate event before the Marade.

“Let’s bring the MLK back into the Marade,” said Dr. Apryl Alexander, a member of BLM 5280. “People come together to just congregate and think about his legacy, but what we want is a call to action.”

Alexander says she joined Black Lives Matter 5280 to fight inequities in our system, a goal of Dr. King’s that she says Denver hasn’t achieved.

“Colorado Poor People’s Campaign believes in not marginalizing our most vulnerable citizens, our most oppressed citizens. That’s exactly what we’re doing at the same time we’re having this Marade,” said Alexander, referring to the city’s policy on the camping ban.

According to the Colorado Poor People’s Campaign, the organization is committed to lifting up those “affected by systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, and ecological devastation and to building unity across lines of division.”

The Poor People’s Campaign was organized by Dr. King.

“The fact that we have the camping ban at all is a complete contradiction to Martin Luther’s legacy and the things that the Poor People’s Campaign fights for,” said Vinnie Cervantes of Colorado Poor People’s Campaign.

Cervantes says they organized the separate event to ensure King’s message is heard.

“We don’t know if the stage that will be created for the official program will be uplifting that narrative, but that’s what we’re doing,” said Cervantes.

BLM says both organizations plan for a productive gathering, with speakers who bring people together to find solutions and the next steps.

It’s what they believe Dr. King would want them to do.

“It’s about confronting the hypocrisy of the policies that happen every day of the year that are in contradiction to the message given on this day. We feel like we need to show up in the moments and movements. I think that’s very much part of his legacy and what we’re trying to do,” said Cervantes.

Colorado Poor People’s Campaign and Black Lives Matter 5280 will begin their event at 8:30 a.m. Monday‪ at City Park’s Thatcher Fountain.