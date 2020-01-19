Comments
(CBS4) – A pair of backcountry skiers were able to pull off a rescue when an avalanche buried their dog. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the avalanche was triggered on Saturday near Berthoud Pass.
The two skiers avoided the slide, but the dog, which was following behind, was buried.
The skiers were able to find it and dig them out.
Everyone is okay.