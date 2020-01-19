Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – In true Colorado tradition, the holidays aren’t over until the Stock Show closes. Tradition in the Mile High City is that Christmas lights remain lit through the end of January, through the end of the National Western Stock Show. Displays stay on at the City & County Building, along the 16th Street Mall, and the brand new Mile High Tree.
The 110-foot tall tree is made out of 60,000 LED lights. It will be on nightly from 5:30 – 9 p.m. with two musical displays featuring Colorado themed songs. Both shows have stunning new digital graphics making a visit to the tree a whole new experience.
The National Western Stock Show offers a wide variety of new experiences, with more than 20 pro rodeos. The Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza features Mexican-style riding, bareback riding, trick roping, and Mariachis. Dog lovers unite for the Xtreme Dog Shows, and horses dance to live music from Denver Brass.
The Stock Show runs through January 26th at the National Western Complex.