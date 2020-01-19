Comments
OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was killed in an ice climbing accident in southwest Colorado. The woman was with a guide on the Dungeon Ice Climbing Route in Ouray County on Saturday morning.
A chunk of ice broke off from a ledge above her and triggered an avalanche. She was caught in the slide and was swept to a nearby river.
The county’s emergency manager says the victim was climbing with three others, none of whom was injured. She had stepped off to the side of the climb to take pictures when the avalanche was triggered.
