  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Ice Climbing, Ouray County News

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was killed in an ice climbing accident in southwest Colorado. The woman was with a guide on the Dungeon Ice Climbing Route in Ouray County on Saturday morning.

(credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

A chunk of ice broke off from a ledge above her and triggered an avalanche. She was caught in the slide and was swept to a nearby river.

The county’s emergency manager says the victim was climbing with three others, none of whom was injured. She had stepped off to the side of the climb to take pictures when the avalanche was triggered.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

Comments

Leave a Reply