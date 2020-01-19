COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado couple will find out on Wednesday if they will be separated from their five children. Guadalupe Lopez and her husband, Abel Bautista, will appear before an immigration judge.

The couple held a faith vigil on Sunday.

“I have a promise from God that everything is going to go okay,” said Lopez.

She worshiped at the Nativity Lutheran Church in Commerce City with her family just three days before a court date that could tear them apart.

“My husband and I are very concerned because it’s not just one of us that’s in deportation proceedings, it’s both of us.” she said.

Lopez is originally from Guatemala and her husband Abel is from Mexico. They both came to the United States illegally in the late 1990s and started a family. Abel started his own siding, roofing and doors business, and Lupe became heavily involved with her children’s schools.

Then one day in 2012 that all changed.

She was riding with her husband who was driving near Evergreen. A Colorado State Trooper pulled them over because Abel was speeding. Abel didn’t have a license and instead provided the trooper with his consulate ID from Mexico.

That’s when things went from bad to worse.

The trooper asked everyone in the car for identification and arrested them.

“It was very difficult to see my husband be arrested,” said Lopez. “I never guessed that I would also be arrested.”

They spent four days incarcerated at the I.C.E. facility in Aurora leaving their kids to fend for themselves. Their oldest child is 16 years old, and their youngest is 3 years old.

Eventually they were released, but Wednesday is their final court hearing on the matter.

They worry they will be separated from their U.S.-born kids once again.

“Our children are extremely concerned too.”

They are trying not to think about that and stay positive. They have faith everything will work out for them because they love the U.S.A. and believe in a higher power.

“God always helps his children,” said Lopez.

CBS4 reached out to I.C.E. for a statement about this case, but hasn’t yet heard back. Lopez and Bautista plan to have a circle of love and prayer at noon at the courthouse before the hearing on Wednesday.