BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police say a man identified himself as a police officer named “Captain Gallin.” They have not caught him.
Officials say the suspect entered an older person’s home, telling them he was investigating suspicious noises, and needed to come inside.
The resident allowed him inside. He left after a “brief amount of time.” The resident then called police to report the visit. They were not hurt.
Police say the man was wearing dark pants, a khaki coat with patches on the sleeves.
Officials want residents to know all officers are in uniform in marked patrol vehicles. Detectives in plain clothes are required to carry their badge and police ID careds.
If you would like to verify a Brighton officer, you’re asked to call the Brighton dispatch center at 303-288-1535.
