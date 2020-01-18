Comments
(CBS4) – Coloradan and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Mallory Pugh did not make the roster for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. The team will try to qualify for a seventh consecutive Olympic Games.
Fellow Coloradan and World Cup champion Lindsey Horan did make the cut of 20 players heading to Texas and California later this month.
The team will face Haiti, Panama and Costa Rica. All of their games will be at 6:30 p.m. on their respective days.
All 20 players were part of the training camp in Tampa, Florida at the beginning of the month.
The top two finishers will go to Japan.
Horan was also part of the 2016 Olympic Qualifying team.