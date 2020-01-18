  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh, U.S. Women's National team

(CBS4) – Coloradan and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Mallory Pugh did not make the roster for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. The team will try to qualify for a seventh consecutive Olympic Games.

REIMS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s eleventh goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Fellow Coloradan and World Cup champion Lindsey Horan did make the cut of 20 players heading to Texas and California later this month.

REIMS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Lindsey Horan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The team will face Haiti, Panama and Costa Rica. All of their games will be at 6:30 p.m. on their respective days.

Mallory Pugh and Lindsey Horan (credit: CBS)

All 20 players were part of the training camp in Tampa, Florida at the beginning of the month.

The top two finishers will go to Japan.

Horan was also part of the 2016 Olympic Qualifying team.

