DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche honored fallen law enforcement officers and Kendrick Castillo at the Pepsi Center on Saturday. Castillo died protecting his classmates in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May of 2019.
Castillo’s Jeep, one of his favorite things, was on display alongside an array of law enforcement vehicles.
Before the game, the Avalanche invited Castillo’s parents, John and Maria, to drop the ceremonial first puck in honor of their son’s sacrifice. Team captains Gabriel Landeskog and Alex Petrangelo joined them.