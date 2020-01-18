DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced one of their own was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of sexual assault. They say 29-year-old Johnny Leon-Alvarez is the suspect.

Police say they received a report of a sex assault from a woman who went to a Dave and Busters with Leon-Alvarez. The woman told police Leon-Alvarez brought her home.

The woman says she first met the suspect in December of 2019 when she and her significant other were involved in an argument. Leon-Alvarez was one of the responding officers.

The woman told police Leon-Alvarez started texting her afterward to “check on her.” The text messages “became flirty.”

After a few weeks, the two decided to go on a date at Dave and Busters. The woman says she had a couple of shots and beers.

Leon-Alvarez drove her home and walked her to her door. The woman says she said goodnight at the door, but doesn’t remember how he got inside the apartment.

The victim’s roommate told police she got a notification on her cellphone from the security camera. She says she heard the victim say goodnight, and then heard her say “no” and “please stop” several times.

Leon-Alvarez is in custody. He’s been with the department since 2018.

Officials say he’s suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.