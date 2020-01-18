  • CBS4On Air

Greeley News

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Animal control officers rescued a wolf-dog hybrid Friday in Greeley. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home where the wolf-dog named Shadow was being kept as a pet.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

The owner had decided to surrender Shadow and asked that officers remove her from the residence. Shadow is now living at an animal sanctuary where she can interact with other wolves.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

In a Facebook post, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Shadow is a very beautiful animal but like any wild animal should not be kept as a pet. We are happy that Shadow is going to a great home and wish her the best.”

(credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

