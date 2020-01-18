



The cold wasn’t enough to kill the enthusiasm for some folks who came together at Denver’s Civic Center Park Saturday morning. They demanded a better future for women and girls.

The women of Cast Iron Queens went down to share their art at the 4th annual Denver Womxns’ March. Their goal is to inspire women to take their future into their own hands.

“It is imperative that if we feel we are not being adequately represented then we stand up and we say so,” said Erica Brown, a singer in the group.

Saturday they, along with an estimated 10,000 other demonstrators, united with one message: Women need to be heard and respected.

“Regardless of our backgrounds, our experiences, ultimately our goal is all the same. If we band together we have a louder voice,” said “MJ,” another member of the Cast Iron Queens.

Even though there were a lot of different ideas and issues discussed, they say that together women can change the world.

“We’re hopefully helping to build a bridge,” said MJ.

“Just to be able to have support not only from people in my community, but to create community,” Melissa Ivey said.

If being a part of a community to build a more equitable future for all is something you value the Cast Iron Queens have a message for you: “If you’re not here, get here. We need you.”

This year’s march didn’t feature any political speeches. Instead, organizers brought in artists like the Cast Iron Queens to share their art. There was also a push to connect people with nonprofits and grass roots organizations as well as to register people to vote.

