DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands will march in downtown Denver Saturday for the 4th annual Womxn’s Marhc. The march starts at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street at 10 a.m.
Those leading the march are members of ADAPT, a group that represents people with disabilities.
This year organizers will also host the Impact Expo inside of the McNichols Civic Center Building from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The goal of the march is to “uplift and amplify womxn’s voices.” Community workshops will also aim to share awareness about key issues like reproductive rights and domestic violence/sexual assault assistance resources.
Sixty nonprofits and groups will also talk about climate change, gun safety, and immigration.
There will also be a live recording of the podcast “Dear White Women,” hosted by two women who are raising mixed race children in the United States. That recording will start at 12:4 p.m.
Registration is required to attend these workshops.
LINK: Womxn’s March Denver