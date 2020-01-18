  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands will march in downtown Denver Saturday for the 4th annual Womxn’s Marhc. The march starts at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street at 10 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

Those leading the march are members of ADAPT, a group that represents people with disabilities.

This year organizers will also host the Impact Expo inside of the McNichols Civic Center Building from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(credit: Denver)

The goal of the march is to “uplift and amplify womxn’s voices.” Community workshops will also aim to share awareness about key issues like reproductive rights and domestic violence/sexual assault assistance resources.

Sixty nonprofits and groups will also talk about climate change, gun safety, and immigration.

There will also be a live recording of the podcast “Dear White Women,” hosted by two women who are raising mixed race children in the United States. That recording will start at 12:4 p.m.

Registration is required to attend these workshops.

LINK: Womxn’s March Denver

 

