LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton police arrested David Ingals on Thursday after they responded to reports of a fire at the Pinnacle at Mountain Gate Apartments. He allegedly fired two gunshots at his girlfriend during an argument.
Ingals, 39, then started a fire on the porch of an apartment, authorities say. They found him standing on a porch.
The woman ran from the apartment and asked people nearby to call 911. She was not injured.
Ingals faces charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree arson and kidnapping.