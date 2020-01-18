  • CBS4On Air

Littleton News

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton police arrested David Ingals on Thursday after they responded to reports of a fire at the Pinnacle at Mountain Gate Apartments. He allegedly fired two gunshots at his girlfriend during an argument.

David Inglas (credit: Arapahoe County)

Ingals, 39, then started a fire on the porch of an apartment, authorities say. They found him standing on a porch.

The woman ran from the apartment and asked people nearby to call 911. She was not injured.

Ingals faces charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree arson and kidnapping.

