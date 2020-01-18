COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – This weekend more than 100 vehicles were discovered with their windows shot out in Commerce City. Officers arrested Tomas Medina, 21, and a 15-year-old suspect.
Patrol Officers began receiving calls around 7 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said the crimes happened sometime overnight Friday into Saturday. As officers were responding to the calls, numerous additional victims began calling in.
Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a witness called in to report a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of Ivanhoe Street. Officers made made contact with the two suspects inside the vehicle and also recovered a pellet gun and ammo.
Investigators anticipate additional victims will come forward. The crimes happened in an area bordered by East 66th Avenue, 60th Avenue, Glencoe Street and Quebec Street.
Both suspects have been charged with numerous counts of Criminal Mischief. Medina was also charged with Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor and he was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility. Investigators are not releasing the 15 year old’s name because they are a juvenile.