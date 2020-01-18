AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. They say a resident told them they shot an intruder.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on South Rifle Way. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.
Investigators say the resident woke up to multiple intruders in his home. They fought, and the shooting followed.
It’s not clear who owns the weapon which was used. It’s also not clear if the resident knew the intruders.
The complex is adjacent to another shooting investigation on East Adriatic Place. Five people, including three teenagers, were shot at an apartment party one week ago. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in that shooting.
If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Agent Hubert at 303-739-6090. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Like the rest of Aurora it is imploding. Crime ridden with poor police administration. They are more concerned about getting a black-out drunk cop not arrested or 40,000 dollars looted by another cop off the books than getting a gang unit to hit gangs or trawling intruders looting apartments.