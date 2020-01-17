Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands are expected to attend Saturday’s Womxn’s March in downtown Denver. The 2020 Womxn’s March begins and ends at Civic Center Park.
“We’re not just a march, we’re a movement!” is the message the group is trying to communicate.
Performances begin at 9:30 a.m. at 14th and Bannock and the march begins at 10 a.m.
Following the march, check out the new Impact Expo, featuring art exhibits, workshops, and community resources. All events are free to the public.
