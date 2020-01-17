Philipp Grubauer Gets First Shutout Of Season As Avalanche Defeat SharksPhilipp Grubauer made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and Colorado got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Bench Players Give Big Boost As Nuggets Defeat Warriors In OvertimeMalik Beasley made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, and the short-handed Nuggets handed the Warriors a 134-131 loss Thursday night.

Broncos Pat Shurmur: Development Of Drew Lock 'Going To Be Crucial'As Pat Shurmur settles in as the Denver Broncos newest offensive coordinator, his job will be not only to revive an offense that’s near the bottom of the league, but to also develop the next franchise quarterback.

CBS Sports: Denver Nuggets Earn 'B+' In Mid-Season GradeWhat grade do you give a team that’s 28-12 and is second in the Western Conference? B+.

Jamal Murray Injures Ankle, Nuggets Defeat Hornet At HomeRookie reserve Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, P.J. Dozier had a big second half filling in for injured point guard Jamal Murray and the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86 on Wednesday night.