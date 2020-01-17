WEATHER ALERTHigh Wind Warning starts at 11 a.m.
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Vail town council has reversed its decision over a controversial housing project. A total of 73 units were set to be built in an affordable living development in East Vail called Booth Heights. It was meant to be for Vail resort workers, but activists say that’s in the middle of Rocky Mountain sheep habitat.

They argue the bighorn sheep herd is already dangerously low and have even filed a lawsuit challenging the development.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The council originally approved the construction in November but on Thursday announced it they would be looking for an alternative location that would meet housing needs and protect the winter range of the sheep.

