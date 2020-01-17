Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Students will return to Swansea Elementary School in Denver on Tuesday, after an electrical fire earlier this week caused some damage that needed to be fixed in the school.
That fire happened Wednesday morning, prompting classes to be cancelled at the school the rest of the week. Students already had Monday off for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.