Michael Porter Jr. Stays Patient As Playing Time IncreasesMichael Porter Jr. often reminded himself to remain patient as the Denver Nuggets gradually eased him back onto the court.

The Rockies Will Retire Larry Walker's Jersey NumberTodd Helton's retired jersey will have some company hanging in the rafters of Coors Field. The Rockies announced Friday that the team will retire the jersey number of Larry Walker.

Philipp Grubauer Gets First Shutout Of Season As Avalanche Defeat SharksPhilipp Grubauer made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and Colorado got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Bench Players Give Big Boost As Nuggets Defeat Warriors In OvertimeMalik Beasley made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, and the short-handed Nuggets handed the Warriors a 134-131 loss Thursday night.

Broncos Pat Shurmur: Development Of Drew Lock 'Going To Be Crucial'As Pat Shurmur settles in as the Denver Broncos newest offensive coordinator, his job will be not only to revive an offense that’s near the bottom of the league, but to also develop the next franchise quarterback.