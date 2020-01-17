  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — Denver Democratic state Rep. Chris Hansen has been chosen to serve the remaining year of former Sen. Lois Court’s four-year term in a district representing parts of Denver and Arapahoe counties. Colorado Politics reports that Hansen was selected by a party committee Thursday.

Lois Court (credit: Colorado)

He was elected to the House in 2016 and is a member of the Joint Budget and House Appropriations committees.

Court resigned effective Thursday after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

Chris Hansen

Chris Hansen (credit: Colorado Legislature)

A vacancy committee will select a replacement to fill Hansen’s House seat.

