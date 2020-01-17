BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – Threats phoned in to Thompson R2-J School District security staff last month which resulted in the evacuation of Berthoud High School were traced to a pair of 9-year-olds, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Students and staff were evacuated to a nearby elementary school shortly after the first-period bell sounded at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.
School was canceled for the remainder of the day as the Northern Colorado Regional Bomb Squad searched the building for any suspicious devices. None were found.
“We’re all very glad there was no actual threat to the schools,” said Jared Kramer, spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO investigators were led to the juveniles by phone records. They are both local children, Kramer added.
Due to their ages, no criminal charges are possible against the juvenile suspects.
When asked if district security policies were affected by the Berthoud incident, a spokesman with the school district said district’s security policies worked as they should. However, he refused comment directly about the Berthoud incident.
“We’re aware of the results of the investigation,” said R2-J’s Mike Hausmann, “but we’re not going to comment about it.”