DENVER (CBS4) – Federal prosecutors announced Thursday guilty verdicts in the trial of four people who conspired to fraudulently wed in order to evade U.S. immigration laws.

Rajesh Ramcharan, 45, Diann Ramcharan, 37, Sgt. Galima Murry, 31, and Pastor Ken Harvell, 60, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and making false statements to investigators. The trial lasted nine days and the jury announced its verdict after three hours of deliberation.

The goal of the scheme was to allow the Ramcharans to stay in the United States illegally.

The couple came to the U.S. from Trinidad & Tobago on visitor visas in 2007. They overstayed their visas and settled in Colorado.

Harvell presided over the couple’s marriage in 2010. The couple then divorced. Diann Ramcharan then married Sgt. Murry, a U.S. citizen who at the time was a soldier stationed at the Fort Carson Army Base near Colorado Springs. Harvell signed Diann Ramcharan’s new marriage certificate five days after her divorce from Rajesh Ramcharan was finalized.

Rajesh Ramcharan, meanwhile, married another U.S. citizen, Angelica Guevara. Harvell also signed their marriage certificate.

The Ramcharans, though, continued to lived together and “otherwise presented themselves to the world as a married couple,” according to federal prosecutors.

Guevara pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified in court about the marriage scheme.

“As the defendants in this case learned, marriage fraud to gain citizenship is a crime,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “There are lawful ways for individuals to become citizens of the United States. Those who try to circumvent those laws will be held accountable.”

A sentencing date has not been set.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and Army Criminal Investigations Division (CID), with assistance from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvell is listed as Senior Pastor for Southeast Baptist Church in Colorado Springs.