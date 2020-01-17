Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have released new photos of an SUV they are searching for that is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday night. The crash happened at the corner of 22nd and Curtis Streets just before 7 p.m.
“[Police] are looking for a black 2003 GMC Yukon bearing CO plate 039-ZJC, [with] dark tinted windows & stickers on the back window,” investigators tweeted Friday.
Investigators said the suspect hit a man crossing the street and did not stay at the scene. If you see this vehicle, or know where it might be, call 911.
The fact that the plate means nothing means: #1 illegal, #2 gangsta, probably in Juarez by now.