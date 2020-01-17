Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have released new photos of an SUV they are searching for that is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday night. The crash happened at the corner of 22nd and Curtis Streets just before 7 p.m.

(credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

“[Police] are looking for a black 2003 GMC Yukon bearing CO plate 039-ZJC, [with] dark tinted windows & stickers on the back window,” investigators tweeted Friday.

Investigators said the suspect hit a man crossing the street and did not stay at the scene. If you see this vehicle, or know where it might be, call 911.

 

Comments
  1. Harry Callahan SFPD says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    The fact that the plate means nothing means: #1 illegal, #2 gangsta, probably in Juarez by now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply