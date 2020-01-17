Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a high wind restriction along Interstate 25 starting at the Wyoming border for light and high profile vehicles. The restriction continues from the Wyoming border north to Cheyenne, Wyo.
I-25 NB: High wind restriction at the Wyoming Border. I-25 is closed to light and high-profile vehicles between the Wyoming border and Cheyenne. https://t.co/VocLzXbksB
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 18, 2020
There is a High Wind Warning in place through 2 a.m. Saturday for all of eastern Colorado from the foothills to the plains as gusts could still top 75 mph.