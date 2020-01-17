Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a high wind restriction along Interstate 25 starting at the Wyoming border for light and high profile vehicles. The restriction continues from the Wyoming border north to Cheyenne, Wyo.

There is a High Wind Warning in place through 2 a.m. Saturday for all of eastern Colorado from the foothills to the plains as gusts could still top 75 mph.

