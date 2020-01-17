Comments
After a terribly gusty day, we still expect the wind to stay strong through the early morning hours on Saturday. There is a High Wind Warning in place through 2:00 am for all of eastern Colorado from the foothills to the plains as gusts could still top 75 mph.
The strong downsloping wind helped our temperatures jump almost 20 degrees from yesterday to a high of 55 degrees. Tomorrow will bring calmer winds and cooler temperatures, we’ll drop down to the mid 40s.
We should get back into the low 50s by Sunday, and stay in the 50s through the middle of next week.