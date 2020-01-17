  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Denver on Friday night. One man was stabbed at 16th Street and Broadway before 7 p.m.

Police say the adult male was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are working on a suspect description.

