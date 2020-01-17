  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A convenience store in Denver is bringing self-service to its customers. The software company Impulsify is using the Platte Street Mercantile to test its self-service kiosks, according to BusinessDen.

Platte Street Mercantile

Platte Street Mercantile (credit: CBS4)

Customers can check themselves out and only one employee is needed to stock inventory.

Impulsify is already operating in nearly 900 hotels. The company hopes to expand their services to apartment buildings, fitness centers and senior living centers.

 

