DENVER (CBS4) – A storm racing from Utah to Colorado will bring snow and wind to the mountains through Friday evening. The snow will stop short of reaching the Denver metro area but plenty of wind will reach the Front Range mainly in the afternoon.

A HIGH WIND WARNING starts at 11 a.m. for the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties followed by the adjacent plains at 1 p.m. Gusts are expected to reach up to 75 mph in the foothills (locations above 6,000 feet) while lower elevations could experience gusts up to 60 mph.

The warning is set to end at 2 a.m. Saturday but could be cancelled early if winds subside ahead of schedule.

In the mountains, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 5 p.m. Friday. The warning includes the I-70 mountain corridor between Silver Plume and Glenwood Springs. Snow totals won’t be exceptionally high but wind gusts to 70 mph will cause widespread blowing snow and considerably reduced visibility. It’s possible some stretches of I-70 could experience snow squalls and brief whiteouts. Snow amounts will generally stay below 6 inches with isolated higher amounts especially near Rabbit Ears Pass.

Saturday will be a much calmer day statewide and will also be dry including in the mountains. Temperatures will be close to normal on Saturday followed by slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday.