AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Aurora on Tuesday. Carma Harris is considered at-risk because of her age but investigators have not issued an Amber Alert because there is no indication that she has been abducted. They believe she may be heading to Wichita, Kansas.

Carma Harris (credit: Aurora Police)

Carma was last seen leaving Mrachek Middle School. She is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with a braided ponytail. She was seen last wearing light green jacket, green tank top, black pants and white/black slides.

“We have been in contact with Wichita Police Department,” investigators stated. “Please keep an eye out on [Greyhound Bus lines], RTD and other forms of transportation for Carma and call 911 with any information you have.”

You can read more about the Amber Alert’s criteria and purpose at colorado.gov/pacific/cbi/amber-alert.

 

