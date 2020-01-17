Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are asking for help after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. Just after midnight, officers found the victim lying in the street at East 17th Avenue and Iola Street.

Police tried to save him but he died at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

There is no description of the suspect or a possible motive in the shooting.

  1. Harry Callahan SFPD says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    North Aurora is like the most dangerous sections of L.A. now. Black and hispanic gangstas. Probably NSM coming down for retribution on some Sur13 or Crip-Blood retaliation. Back and forth. Expect another in a week near Dayton, ground zero for crime.

