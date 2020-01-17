Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are asking for help after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. Just after midnight, officers found the victim lying in the street at East 17th Avenue and Iola Street.
Police tried to save him but he died at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.
There is no description of the suspect or a possible motive in the shooting.
