



– A judge has denied a Fort Collins woman’s Extreme Risk Protection Order request against a Colorado State University police officer, citing her inability to prove a domestic or familial relationship with the officer. Susan Holmes alleged Cpl. Phillip Morris was “violent and should have his gun taken away” under Colorado’s ERPO law, known as the red flag law

In order for a proceeding to take place, a petitioner must prove the respondent meets at least one of seven criteria showing their relationship as family members, household members or more. Holmes, the petitioner, claimed Morris shared a child with her. However, when asked to present evidence of her accusations by Judge Stephen Howard, Holmes refused. Holmes cited Howard’s refusal to recuse himself from the proceeding, citing her belief that he was biased from a previous case involving herself.

Howard offered Holmes several opportunities to present factual evidence of her claim that Morris shared a child with her. However, Holmes repeatedly denied her opportunities, claiming she didn’t want to present her evidence to someone who was impartial.

Morris was not in attendance, however his legal counsel presented an affidavit claiming he was not the father of any of Holmes’ children.

Howard ruled based off of the evidence presented by the respondent’s lawyers, and the lack of evidence presented by Holmes. Howard denied the ERPO request, citing lack of evidence to meet the criteria outlined in the law to proceed with the hearings.

Holmes told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that Morris was violent and has a history of violence. She suggested she would appeal the findings of the court, in hopes of revisiting the case with a new judge.

She denied that her ERPO filing was an abuse of the new law, and said the government should create an amendment that includes police officers into the realm of people able to have their guns confiscated upon safety concerns from the public.