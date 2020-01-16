WEATHER ALERTHigh Wind Watch in effect for Jefferson, Boulder & Larimer Counties
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Hailey Marie Morgan was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Allison Street and West Louisiana Avenue, near Alameda High School.

Hailey was wearing yellow jacket, black shirt, black pants and tennis shoes. She is 5’1”, 205lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators said Hailey is developmentally delayed, speaks with a stutter and has multiple medical conditions. She has family in the Aurora area and could possibly be headed that direction.

Anyone with information on Hailey’s whereabouts in asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-980-7300.

