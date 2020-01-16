



– “Goodnight Moon,” the iconic children’s nighttime book, has been transformed into an hour-long musical now showing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. “Goodnight Moon,” the musical, adds new tales and tunes to the 73-year-old 10-page book.

“There’s a lot of magic in the show, that makes it really special,” said Susannah McLeod, a Denver resident who plays a lead role in the musical.

The musical adds new twists, and guest appearances, to the childhood classic.

“This show really promotes kids to imagine and to dream. And to have hopes, and ideas,” said Rakeem Lawrence, the lead local-actor who plays “Bunny” in the show.

The light humor, and close proximity between the audience and cast, draws in fans of Goodnight Moon of all ages. Children and their parents are welcomed to either sit in their seats or gather at the base of the stage for a setting that seems much like storytime at a local library.

“It’s such a classic. For adults in the audience it is very nostalgic. For the kids, it is something totally new and exciting,” McLeod said.

While the storyline is fun for all, the magic of the set often is what compels most of the young children in the audience. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas took his nephew, Landon, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the magic of the stage. Nearly all of the objects on the stage — from the bed to the mittens and socks — move throughout the show.

“The fireplace moved,” Landon said. “The balloon was moving around.”

Many children are brought to laughter when the bed in the Great Green Room stops Bunny from sleeping, as the blankets remove themselves magically. The nightstand lamp next to the bed also wiggles and prevents Bunny from turning it off.

“It was funny and I laughed,” Landon said.

“The lamp moving is really infectious,” Lawrence said.

“As soon as you hear that first burst of laughter from the kids, it makes it all worth it,” McLeod said. “I can only imagine, at that age, how it must look when something lights up.”

For a book that has become a staple in many households around the United States, and abroad, the local cast and crew of “Goodnight Moon” the musical did a great job at capturing the core of the childhood book, while also putting their own lively twist on it.

“We read Goodnight Moon every night,” Landon said.

“My grandma used to read it to me,” Lawrence said. “(The musical) really highlights Denver Center’s mission to really sponsor theater at an early audience and early timeframe to really educate (children).”

Get tickets for the show, which is playing in the Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, at denvercenter.org.