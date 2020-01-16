



Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a gastropub that specializes in pizza and beer to a Native American restaurant.

– Looking to uncover all that Berkeley has to offer?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Hops & Pie

Topping the list is beer bar Hops & Pie, which is known for pizza, sandwiches and libations. Located at 3920 Tennyson St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 911 reviews on Yelp.

Hops & Pie specializes in artisan pizzas and craft beer, featuring brews from Colorado and all over the world. The restaurant also serves fare such as tacos, salads and IPA macaroni and cheese.

Miya Salon & Spa

Next up is beauty parlor Miya Salon & Spa, offering hair styling, eyelash extensions and more, situated at 3921 Tennyson St. With five stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Mia Salon & Spa provides services such as hair cuts, extensions, blowouts and specialty color treatments to help clients look and feel beautiful.

Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery

Native American restaurant Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3536 W. 44th Ave., 4.5 stars out of 843 reviews.

This well-loved dining establishment offers a modern interpretation of Native American cuisine, derived from traditional Osage Nation family recipes. On the menu, look for bison nachos, medicine wheel nachos and stuffed fry bread with a choice of protein.

Tatarian

At last, Tatarian, a cocktail bar, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 106 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4024 Tennyson St. to experience it for yourself.

The vast cocktail menu at Tatarian features craft mixed drinks inspired by trees found all over the globe, incorporating tree flavors or visual elements to each concoction.

Article provided by Hoodline.