



– The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed Erik McAllister has been increased to $4,000. On Aug. 3, 2019, McAllister was on a date with his wife, Tiffaney Boening, at the Beer Depot, near W. 38th Ave and Stuart Street, in the West Highlands neighborhood.

“We were having a good time and then he went to go smoke while I paid the bill,” Boening explained. “And he never came back in.”

When Boening went out front, she found her husband had been shot.

“At first I thought he had just been beat up,” she told CBS4. “Then I realized there was something really wrong.”

RELATED: Family Asks Public To Help Solve Father’s Murder

“It’s a nightmare,” Boening told CBS4 after the deadly shooting. “It’s something I don’t wish upon anybody.”

Since the shooting, Boening and her three boys have been left with a lot of unanswered questions, like who killed McAllister and why.

“He just would always do anything for you, give you the shirt off his back,” she explained. “Giving people second chances was his nature.”

She tells CBS4 the shooting happened just before 2 am, when a lot of people were out and about in the area. She added, that any detail anyone can provide about that incident could help.

“One little thing could just piece something together, just one little missing piece,” she pleaded.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous, but tipsters must call the tip line to be eligible for the reward.